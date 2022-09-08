Chicago residents on edge after woman was attacked in broad daylight in ritzy neighborhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One Chicago resident is speaking out after a shocking video showed his neighbor being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in a wealthy neighborhood as the crime surge continues.

Bill Pollard joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the assault of the woman and how the community is coping with the recent spike in violence.

"There's a lot of finger-pointing going on," Pollard told co-host Todd Piro. "The local politicians, the police, the prosecutors… all trying to identify that someone else is to blame for the issue."

"I think there's plenty of blame, unfortunately, to go around," he continued. "I think what our neighborhood and what our folks… are more focused on is how do we minimize this from happening again and protect ourselves and keep ourselves, you know, aware and vigilant?"

The incident in an affluent neighborhood on Chicago's North Side over the weekend.

Several men jumped out of a car, tackled the woman to the ground, and robbed her before fleeing the scene.

"I'm vigilant, and I'm… thoughtful about… what I do out in the neighborhood… keeping an eye out," Pollard said.

"When you hear the pattern of how this happened… you're looking more closely at cars slowly driving down the street. So it's more about self-awareness and… individual kind of accountability for yourself and your surroundings."

According to the Chicago Police Department, crime is up 37%, burglaries 28%, robberies 18%, and car theft 64%.

"I would think we would be very naive to believe that it's just… the environment that… we all live in right now," Pollard said. "I think there's a degree of concern that we all should have for our own safety."