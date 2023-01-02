Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Charlotte, North Carolina ‘industrial accident’ leaves 3 dead, others injured at construction site

Scaffolding collapse at Charlotte construction site prompts casualties

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Experts warn of more electrical grid attacks after power restored in central North Carolina Video

Experts warn of more electrical grid attacks after power restored in central North Carolina

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on cyber attacks against critical infrastructure on 'Special Report.'

An "industrial accident" in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, left at least three dead Monday, reports say. 

The Charlotte Fire Department said an "industrial accident" unfolded around 9 a.m. at a construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead St. in the Dilworth area. 

Three people are dead, and another two injured were transported to an area hospital, the fire department said.

NORTH CAROLINA POWER OUTAGE: WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS AMID SUBSTATION SABOTAGE PROBE IN MOORE COUNTY 

Following a scaffolding collapse, there are three casualties, Charlotte fire confirmed. Another two people have been transported to an area hospital. 

Following a scaffolding collapse, there are three casualties, Charlotte fire confirmed. Another two people have been transported to an area hospital.  (Charlotte Fire Department)

WBT’s Mark Garrison tweeted that three construction workers were killed when scaffolding apparently collapsed. The workers reportedly plummeted 70 feet, with a wall then toppling onto them. Fox News Digital reached out to both Charlotte police and fire for more information. 

A photo of lit buildings forming the skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina.

A photo of lit buildings forming the skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrea Evangelo-Giamou / EyeEm via Getty Images)

Dozens of first responders, as well as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle were spotted at the scene, according to WSOC-TV. 

An aerial view of Bank of America Stadium and the downtown Charlotte skyline.

An aerial view of Bank of America Stadium and the downtown Charlotte skyline. (Lance King/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlotte Fire said it was working to secure the area and a family reunification area has been established. 

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 