©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Charges dropped against woman with CBD oil at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Prosecutors in Florida have dropped a drug charge against a woman who was arrested after a guard found CBD oil while searching her purse at a Walt Disney World security checkpoint.

Prosecutors said late last month in a court filing that the case against 69-year-old Hester Burkhalter wasn't suitable for prosecution.

Court record show she pleaded not guilty.

The Tennessee woman was arrested last month on a charge of possession of hashish after a security guard found the oil and notified a sheriff's deputy as she tried to enter the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Burkhalter says she had a doctor's note saying it was prescribed for her arthritis.

CBD oil is extracted from the flowers of marijuana plants, but it doesn't produce a high.