Charges dropped against University of Virginia student whose bloody arrest sparked outrage

A prosecutor is dropping charges against a University of Virginia student whose bloody arrest sparked a public uproar and a state police investigation.

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney David Chapman said Thursday that he made the decision after reviewing results of a state police investigation into Martese Johnson's arrest. But he said the findings do not warrant charges against the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control officers who arrested Johnson.

The 20-year-old from Chicago was arrested outside a bar on March 18 and charged with public intoxication or swearing and obstruction of justice without force.

The arrest gained widespread attention, with photos and videos on social media showing Johnson pinned to the ground, his face bloodied. Johnson, who is black, called the officers racist. Gov. Terry McAuliffe ordered the state police investigation.