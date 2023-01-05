Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Charges announced for Michigan man whose celebratory New Year's gunfire killed 2

Christopher Toppenberg of Lawrence Township, MI, is being held on a $1.5 million bond

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A western Michigan man was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly firing an AR-15 rifle in celebration and killing two guests at his New Year's party.

Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, also faces two gun charges. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

It wasn’t clear whether Toppenberg has an attorney who might comment on the charges.

VICTIMS OF MICHIGAN NEW YEAR'S PARTY SHOOTING IDENTIFIED BY POLICE

Second-degree murder charges are punishable by up to life in prison.

"The defendant fired a rifle that hit two other human beings at a distance of about 50 feet," Judge Michael McKay said in court.

"One was struck in the back of the head and one was struck four times. Again from about a distance of 50 feet. The incredible danger that that represents to the public cannot be overstated," the judge said.

Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, Michigan, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and assorted firearms violations following the New Year's Day shootings of two party guests.

Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, Michigan, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and assorted firearms violations following the New Year's Day shootings of two party guests. (Fox News)

Toppenberg allegedly fired 20-25 celebratory rounds from an AR-15 when fireworks were lit at midnight, Sgt. Greg Pentland of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said.

WESTERN MICHIGAN REPORTS THIRD POTENTIAL CELEBRATORY GUNFIRE DEATH ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township, and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California, were killed, authorities have said.

"We don’t have a clear understanding why he was shooting horizontally toward an area where fireworks were being set," Pentland said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reed, who was shot multiple times in the back, died at the hospital. McCreary died at the scene, deputies said.