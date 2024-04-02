Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Chad Daybell trial: Lori Vallow’s husband seeks different outcome from ‘cult mom’ over kids' killings

Daybell's wife sentenced in May 2023 to life without possibility of parole for killing 2 of her kids

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
'Doomsday' mom says at sentencing that her dead children 'are happy and busy' Video

'Doomsday' mom says at sentencing that her dead children 'are happy and busy'

Convicted killer Lori Vallow in a statement expressed her belief that her two murdered children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, and her husband's deceased first wife, Tammy Daybell, are "happy and busy" in the "spirit world." (Judge Steven W. Boyce)

Chad Daybell, husband of "cult mom" Lori Vallow, is set to stand trial in Idaho this week for the murders of his wife's two children and his first wife in 2019.

The pair is at the center of multiple murder cases involving not only Vallow's two children but both her and Chad's deceased ex-spouses. They were initially scheduled to have a joint trial, but Chad's defense attorneys got a separate trial for the self-published author in 2022, citing "mutually antagonistic defenses" between the two cases.

"Our version of the facts of this case will differ greatly from what Ms. Vallow and her legal counsel are going to be presenting," said John Prior, Daybell's attorney, during a Nov. 10, 2022, court proceeding.

An Idaho jury in May 2023 found Vallow, 50, guilty on multiple counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, for the 2019 disappearances and deaths of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, allegedly with help from her husband. Vallow also conspired to kill Tammy Daybell, Chad's first wife, in October 2019.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: ‘CULT MOM’ SENTENCED IN MURDERS OF 2 OF HER CHILDREN, HUSBAND'S FIRST WIFE

Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing, Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Anthony, Idaho.

The trial of Chad Daybell, who is charged with the deaths of his first wife and his second wife's two youngest children, is set to begin in Idaho this week. (John Roark/Idaho Post-Register via AP/Pool)

Vallow was also found guilty of grand theft after she collected J.J.'s and Tylee's Social Security benefits – allegedly with help from Daybell – between Oct. 1, 2019, and Jan. 22, 2020, after their murders.

J.J. and Tylee were found in shallow graves on Chad Daybell's Rexburg, Idaho, property in June 2020, months after they disappeared from their home in September 2019. The 16-year-old's remains were burned while the 7-year-old was bound in duct tape.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: 'CULT MOM' TO BE SENTENCED IN MURDER OF HER 2 CHILDREN, HUSBAND'S FIRST WIFE

Lori Vallow listens to her verdict in court

An Idaho jury convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marked the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. (Kyle Green)

The Ada County coroner testified that J.J. died of asphyxiation by a plastic bag and Tylee died of homicide by unknown means due to the fact that her remains were dismembered and badly burned before they were buried.

Vallow and Daybell jetted off to Hawaii while the children were missing – and directly after Tammy Daybell's death – in 2019 to get married.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: HEAR ‘CULT MOM’ AND HER SISTER SPEAK AFTER VALLOW'S CHILDREN FOUND DEAD

Chad Daybell, Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are accused of killing Vallow's two youngest children and Daybell's first wife. (Facebook | Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News)

Vallow and Daybell met in 2018 at the Preparing a People conference, where they bonded over their apocalyptic religious beliefs and shared the idea that they had been married in a past life, as FOX 10 Phoenix first reported.

They referred to each other as Biblical figures named James and Elena and discussed their beliefs that people can have light or dark spirits – some so dark that they could be considered zombies who needed to be removed from Earth, prosecutors said, according to FOX 10.

HAWAII POLICE SERVE SUBPOENA TO BIKINI-CLAD LORI VALLOW RELAXING POOLSIDE: VIDEO

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, are being sought by police in Rexberg, Idaho. Investigators are saying their mother, Lori Daybell, knows what happened to them but refuses to cooperate.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are accused of killing 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow in 2019. (Rexberg Police Department)

Authorities arrested Vallow in February 2020 and Daybell in June 2020. Vallow and Daybell were initially scheduled to have a joint trial, but Vallow refused to waive her right to a speedy trial while Daybell did not.

Daybell has written several apocalyptic novels based loosely on Mormon theology. Both were involved in a group that promotes preparedness for the biblical end times.

LORI VALLOW CASE: JJ VALLOW'S GRANDMOTHER DOESN'T ‘RECOGNIZE’ SO-CALLED ‘CULT MOM’ SMILING OUTSIDE COURT

Chad Daybell listens to a motion to move his trial during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Chad Daybell listens to a motion to move his trial during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on April 19, 2022. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP/Pool)

Prosecutors said Vallow's case was not about religion but about "money, power and sex."

Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on five separate counts in July.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: IDAHO CORONER REVEALS JJ VALLOW AND TYLEE RYAN'S CAUSE OF DEATH

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow mugshots

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow (Madison County Jail)

"You removed your children from their home in Arizona, alienated them from friends and family … and you brought them here to murder them. You had so many other options. … You chose the most evil and destructive path possible," Judge Steven Boyce said during Vallow's sentencing hearing. "I don’t think to this day you have any remorse for the effort and heartache you caused."

Officials extradited Vallow to Arizona, where she faces one first-degree murder charge and one premeditated first-degree murder charge in Maricopa County, in November 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.