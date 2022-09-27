Hurricane Milton evacuations in Florida: What to pack ahead of the storm

Hurricane Milton has left West Coast Floridians scrambling as some residents have already evacuated.

On Monday, Hurricane Milton strengthened from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 hurricane with winds predicted to reach 180 mph, FOX Weather reported.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that Milton poses an "extremely serious threat" to Florida with life-threatening impacts.

"It’s worth emphasizing that this is a very serious situation, and residents in Florida should closely follow orders from their local emergency management officials," the NHC advised on Tuesday.

4pm CDT Oct 7th Key Messages for Category 5 #Hurricane #Milton:



Hurricane Warnings & Storm Surge Warnings in effect for parts of W coast of Florida Peninsula. This is an extremely life-threatening situation. Please follow advice by local officials & evacuate if told so.… pic.twitter.com/E5BwcSi1aL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

Residents can check their evacuation status and flood zone risks on county websites, official social media accounts and FloridaDisaster.org’s "Know Your Zone" map, which is run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Hurricane and disaster preparation experts recommend having basic emergency supplies and "go-bags" ready before severe weather or natural hazard arrives.

While residents in hurricane zones may have prepared emergency supplies that'll last if they're sheltering at home, here's a list of items that should be stashed away in go-bags if an evacuation has been ordered for a hurricane or another catastrophic disaster.

Hurricane evacuation go-bags: What to pack?

The U.S. Department of State recommends packing five item categories in a go-bag: money, medical items, personal belongings, documentation and optional weather gear.

Money:

- ATM cards and credit cards

- Checkbook

- Multiple currencies if evacuating from a foreign port

- Safe deposit keys

- Government travel card if applicable to eligible government workers

As of this morning, Hurricane Milton is still a major Category 4 hurricane. While some weakening is possible before landfall, we expect Milton to be a strong and extremely dangerous storm when it reaches the west Florida tomorrow night or early Thursday morning.



Heed all… pic.twitter.com/80Mch7NPvL — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 8, 2024

Medical items:

- Medical and dental records

- Immunization cards

- Glasses and contact lenses (with carrying case and cleaning solution)

- Prescription medications

- Over-the-counter medications

- Small first aid kit

Personal belongings:

- Clothing

- Toys and games

- Pet items

- Cell phone

- Chargers for all electronics

- Small toiletry kit

Food and water:

- Snacks

- Water

Documentation:

- Passport(s) and visas if evacuating from a foreign port

- Marriage, birth, adoption and naturalization certificates

- State Department ID (applicable to government workers only)

- Driver’s license and/or state ID

- Auto insurance policies, registrations and title if applicable

- Power of attorney and will

- School records

- Pet records

- Household effects inventory

Optional weather gear:

In flood-prone areas, evacuees might want to consider:

- Rain gear

- Insect repellant

- Tarp

Purchasing a go-bag

With hurricane evacuations being time-sensitive, some might opt to purchase go-bags or additional items for their already-packed go-bags as they make their way to safer zones where evacuations haven't been mandated.

Supplies may be limited at most retail locations, but there are a number of disaster survival brands that could be in stock at discount department stores, wholesale clubs and sporting goods shops.

Pre-packaged go-bags with multi-day emergency supplies are made by Ready America, which can be found at select Walmart stores; Life Gear, which can be found at select Costco stores; and Wise Company, which can be found at select Bass Pro Shops.

If you’re evacuating, especially if due to flooding risk, we recommend turning off your electricity at the main breaker. This helps protect your electrical system, ensures personal safety and speeds up restoration efforts when it’s safe to return. For more storm safety tips,… pic.twitter.com/ebuuPFNlNY — Tampa Electric (@TampaElectric) October 6, 2024

Other emergency supplies worth considering for hurricane evacuation go-bags

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s "Basic Disaster Supplies" list on ready.gov, which has a breakdown of basic and additional supplies approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Basic emergency supply kit items:

- Non-perishable food and water (1 gallon per person)

- Extra cell phone batteries or chargers

- Battery-powered or hand crank radio

- Flashlights and extra batteries

- First aid kit

- Whistle for help signaling

- Dust masks

- Plastic sheeting and duct tape

- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

- Non-sparking wrench or pliers

- Manual can opener

- Local maps

Additional emergency supply kit items:

- Prescription medications and glasses

- Infant formula and diapers

- Pet food, water and essential pet care supplies

- Important family documents (stored in a waterproof casing)

- Cash and change

- Emergency reference materials

- Sleeping bags or warm blankets

- Complete change of clothing

- Fire extinguishers

- Matches (stored in a waterproof casing)

- Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizers

- Mess kits, paper towels, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils

- Paper and pencil

- Books, games, puzzles or other non-electric entertainment activities