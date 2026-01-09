AOC accuses Vance of believing ‘American people should be assassinated in the street’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leveling a stunning accusation at Vice President JD Vance amid the national furor over this week's fatal shooting in Minnesota involving an ICE agent.

"I understand that Vice President Vance believes that shooting a young mother of three in the face three times is an acceptable America that he wants to live in, and I do not," the four-term federal lawmaker from New York and progressive champion argued as she answered questions on Friday on Capitol Hill from Fox News and other news organizations.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke in the wake of Wednesday's shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she confronted ICE agents from inside her car in Minneapolis.

Video of the incident instantly went viral, and while Democrats have heavily criticized the shooting, the Trump administration is vocally defending the actions of the ICE agent.

Vance, at a White House briefing on Thursday, charged that "this was an attack on federal law enforcement. This was an attack on law and order."

"That woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation," the vice president added. "The president stands with ICE, I stand with ICE, we stand with all of our law enforcement officers."

And Vance claimed Good was "brainwashed" and suggested she was connected to a "broader, left-wing network."

Federal sources told Fox News on Friday that Good, who was a mother of three, worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch."

Ocasio-Cortez, in responding to Vance's comments, said, "That is a fundamental difference between Vice President Vance and I. I do not believe that the American people should be assassinated in the street."

But a spokesperson for the vice president, responding to Ocasio-Cortez's accusation, told Fox News Digital, "On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, AOC made it clear she thinks that radical leftists should be able to mow down ICE officials in broad daylight. She should be ashamed of herself. The Vice President stands with ICE and the brave men and women of law enforcement, and so do the American people."