Coronavirus
Published

CDC shortens recommended quarantine period in half for COVID-19 infected patients amid omicron surge

Individuals with COVID-19 are now recommended to quarantine for just five days if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask

By Paul Best | Fox News
The CDC cut the recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday amid a surge in omicron cases nationwide. 

Individuals who are infected may now quarantine for just five days if they are asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around other people. 

"CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. 

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives."

