CBP seizes $21.1 million worth of fentanyl pills concealed within tractor-trailer carrying green beans

The 3,520,000 fentanyl pills are worth an estimated street value of $21,120,000, CBP said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepted more than 3.5 million fentanyl pills Monday evening that a driver allegedly attempted to smuggle through the southern border and into California.

In a statement released Tuesday, CBP said officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry found 3,520,000 fentanyl pills concealed inside a tractor-trailer that appeared to be transporting a shipment of green beans. The drugs are worth an estimated street value of $21,120,000, the CBP said.

"On Monday, at approximately 7:21 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 48-year-old male driver of a tractor-trailer, with a shipment manifested as green beans. During the initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and cargo load for an intensive agriculture inspection," the statement read.

It continued: "A non-intrusive inspection was utilized to conduct a full scan of the tractor-trailer. After examination, irregularities were observed and CBP officers requested a CBP human/narcotic detector dog, who alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics."

CBP said officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry found 3,520,000 fentanyl pills during an inspection on Monday evening, April 17, 2023.

CBP said officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry found 3,520,000 fentanyl pills during an inspection on Monday evening, April 17, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The CBP officers discovered 308 total packages, weighing 776.03 pounds, concealed within the green beans. A narcotics test confirmed the pills were fentanyl.

"CBP recognizes our officers’ exceptional performance and applaud their continued efforts to protect and serve our communities," said Rosa Hernandez, the port director at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. "This seizure provides insight and displays how our officers work together in collaboration to keep this dangerous drug off the streets."

A US Border Patrol agents monitor from a vehicle a section of the US-Mexico border wall near Otay Mesa between San Diego and Tijuana on January 12, 2022 in San Diego County, California. 

A US Border Patrol agents monitor from a vehicle a section of the US-Mexico border wall near Otay Mesa between San Diego and Tijuana on January 12, 2022 in San Diego County, California.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

CBP officers detained the driver for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. He was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The tractor, trailer, and narcotics were also all seized.

A vehicle drives along the US-Mexico border wall, a portion which remains uncompleted, near Otay Mesa between San Diego and Tijuana (R) on January 12, 2022 in San Diego County, California. 

A vehicle drives along the US-Mexico border wall, a portion which remains uncompleted, near Otay Mesa between San Diego and Tijuana (R) on January 12, 2022 in San Diego County, California.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, CBP officers seized over $2.1 million worth of cocaine at a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas.

"Our CBP officers have been doing outstanding work and are committed to preventing these dangerous drugs from entering our country," said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry, referencing the incident that took place on Wednesday, April 12. "This interception is a fine example of the work they do to protect our communities."