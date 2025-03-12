CBP director faces charges for allegedly defrauding FEMA and lying to feds

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) director in Michigan has been accused of running a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a series of floods damaged her home in 2023.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed a criminal complaint against 55-year-old Serina Baker-Hill on Wednesday, charging her with engaging in a scheme to defraud FEMA and lying to federal agents.

Baker-Hill is a career employee with CBP and serves as director of CBP’s Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering.

"Following efforts with our interagency partners, I can report that a career Director level employee at US Customs and Border Protection has been charged with allegedly attempting to defraud FEMA, as well as lying to federal agents," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

"This is part of the new FBI’s renewed efforts to crack down on public corruption and deliver accountability for the American people. Justice will be done. Thanks to our partners @AGPamBondi @TheJusticeDept and our @FBIDetroit team for their work."

FEMA approved Michigan’s request for a federal disaster declaration after a series of floods devastated the Detroit area in August 2023. The disaster declaration allowed residents to apply for FEMA assistance.

The DOJ said Baker-Hill applied for assistance after her home was damaged by flooding, and a FEMA inspector determined there had been damage to the basement of the house.

While the inspector was conducting the inspection, Baker-Hill allegedly said she could not safely live in the home while repairs were being made. So, FEMA approved benefits to help her pay for the repairs. She was also provided two months of rental assistance, which the approval letter indicated was to be used solely to help Baker-Hill pay rent and essential utility costs while in temporary housing.

Investigators reviewed Baker-Hill’s bank records and say they discovered that none of the money was used for rental, hotel or utility expenses.

Surveillance video from the home was also reviewed by investigators and allegedly showed that she and her husband continued to live in the home after receiving rental assistance funds from FEMA.

Records also did not show a significant drop in utilities that were consistent with the home being unoccupied during the time period, according to the DOJ.

Agents from the FBI and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) interviewed Baker-Hill, who denied committing a crime or defrauding the U.S. government.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, a determination will be made on whether to seek a felony indictment.