Cat found at condo collapse site after more than 2 weeks: 'This is a miracle'

One family who lost everything in the Surfside condo collapse last month received a small miracle Friday when their cat was found alive.

The Gonzalez family has suffered mixed fortune from the collapse: Angela and her daughter Deven survived a fall from their ninth-floor apartment, recovering from their injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, Edgar Gonzalez, the father, has been missing since the June 24 collapse, Local News 10 reported.

The family cat, Binx, had also remained missing as workers cleared the site looking for any signs of life. As of Friday, the death toll had risen to 78 people, officials said, as recovery efforts continued.

Rescue efforts had faced considerable hurdles, with delays due to a fire that started deep in the rubble, repeated weather delays and even the demolition of the remaining structure.

After all that, Binx finally turned up – alive – wandering around the collapse site, WSVN reported.

"In the middle of this sadness, we were hoping for good news either for any survivors or any pet," said Maria Gaspari, a friend of the family. "As you may know, pets are family, and this is a miracle. I’m shaking right now."

"That’s actually Deven’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat. I just can’t believe it."

Gaspari called Binx "a miracle" for the Surfside community.

Kitty Campus, Operation PAW and SoBe cats worked together to save Binx and reunite him with his family.