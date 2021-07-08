Man takes dog dying of cancer for one last walk up mountain in wheelbarrow

Here’s a heartfelt story for the dog days of summer.

Photos of a labradoodle being carried up the mountain in a wheelbarrow by its owner for one last walk are tugging at heartstrings all over the internet.

Carlos Fresco, 57, took his 10-year-old labradoodle, Monty, up his favorite mountain in Brecon, Wales where the duo hiked many times together before the dog passed away after months of battling leukemia, which made him unable to walk, SWNS reported.

"I knew Monty was dying as his cancer had returned. He was diagnosed 18 months ago and responded very well to chemotherapy," Fresco told SWNS.

"Although he was weak he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well-wishers. People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition."

Fresco recalled strangers asking if they could help push Monty up the mountain during the hilly hike as many onlookers shared tears at the sad sight of the four-legged labradoodle unable to walk on his own.

Monty passed away at the foot of Fresco’s bed after the duo was able to spend Father’s Day together, SWNS reported.

"I would like to thank all the wonderful people that we met in Brecon and on the hills for their true kindness and genuine sympathy," Fresco told SWNS.