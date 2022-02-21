300 cars converge in an organized attempt to take over Virginia city, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An estimated 300 vehicles converged on Richmond, Virginia, to take over the city and engage in illegal activities, according to authorities and a local report.

Richmond police said the cars entered the city around 9 p.m. Saturday and stopped at various locations where they posed a threat to public safety by blocking intersections and reckless driving, WRIC-TV reported.

Police said multiple cars were seen performing donuts and burnouts in parking lots and other spots throughout the city. Officers thwarted the organized effort in six locations and issued 45 summonses for various offenses before the drivers dispersed after midnight.

One driver, Richard C. Shrever, Jr., was charged with felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and illegal window tint, the outlet reported.

Other alleged offenses the group committed included trespassing, no proof of insurance, improper exhaust system and failure to wear a seatbelt, among a slew of others, according to the station.

"Our message is clear and simple," said Gerald Smith, Richmond Chief of Police, "we will not tolerate this activity on the streets of Richmond and we will strictly enforce the law when it comes to potentially endangering the lives of others."