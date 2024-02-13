Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia

Cargo train carrying hazardous materials derails in West Virginia

No spills reported in WV derailment, but the train was carrying cement, calcium chloride and sodium hydroxide

Associated Press
Published
A CSX cargo train derailed in rural West Virginia, but no injuries were reported and no cars containing hazardous materials lost their contents, officials said.

The train derailed around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Low Line and Magnolia roads in Morgan County and the nine derailed cars contained dry cement, calcium chloride and sodium hydroxide, according to CSX and county officials.

No evacuation was needed because of the remote location, Morgan County 911 said in a social media post. Hazardous materials teams checked the area and after a review it was determined that CSX crews would handle the response. The last local teams left the scene just before 8 p.m.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division was monitoring the derailment and Department of Environmental Protection personnel were headed to the scene, according to a statement from the governor’s office and other state officials.

The cause remains under investigation.