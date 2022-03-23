Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Car slams into Texas gas pipeline causing massive explosion

One person was reportedly hospitalized after suffering serious burns

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A car struck a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon gas station in Texas, leading to an explosion and massive fire early Wednesday morning. 

The pipeline erupted in flames around 1 a.m., according to Mansfield Fire Department. Nearby residents were evacuated and one person was transported to Parkland Hospital after suffering from serious burn injuries, according to reports by NBCDFW.

A car struck a natural gas pipeline in Texas leading to a flaming explosion near an Exxon gas station. The pipeline went ablaze around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A car struck a natural gas pipeline in Texas leading to a flaming explosion near an Exxon gas station. The pipeline went ablaze around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Mansfield Fire Department)

NYC BUILDING WHERE FIRE KILLED 17 SKIPPED INSPECTION AFTER OFFICERS WERE MOVED TO COVID UNIT: REPORT

"As soon as I opened my eyes, I saw just bright orange in the room and a vibrating of the house. I could feel the house shaking," Zachery Hagerty, a nearby resident, told NBCDFW. "I looked out the window and saw flames about 40 or 50 feet in the air. It was very, very disturbing to see it this close to the house."

Residents were able to return to their homes by 4 a.m., once the fire was extinguished. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident resulted in highway lane closures on U.S. 287 and Texas 360 for a number of hours. While lanes have reopened, some sides streets in the area remain closed.

Your Money