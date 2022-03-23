Car slams into Texas gas pipeline causing massive explosion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A car struck a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon gas station in Texas, leading to an explosion and massive fire early Wednesday morning.

The pipeline erupted in flames around 1 a.m., according to Mansfield Fire Department. Nearby residents were evacuated and one person was transported to Parkland Hospital after suffering from serious burn injuries, according to reports by NBCDFW.

"As soon as I opened my eyes, I saw just bright orange in the room and a vibrating of the house. I could feel the house shaking," Zachery Hagerty, a nearby resident, told NBCDFW. "I looked out the window and saw flames about 40 or 50 feet in the air. It was very, very disturbing to see it this close to the house."

Residents were able to return to their homes by 4 a.m., once the fire was extinguished.

The incident resulted in highway lane closures on U.S. 287 and Texas 360 for a number of hours. While lanes have reopened, some sides streets in the area remain closed.