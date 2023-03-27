Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Car goes airborne on Los Angeles freeway after tire pops off pickup truck: video

No major injuries reported after accident on Ronald Reagan Freeway, reports say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Car flips on Los Angeles freeway after tire pops off pickup truck, video shows Video

Car flips on Los Angeles freeway after tire pops off pickup truck, video shows

A tire that popped off a pickup truck on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Los Angeles struck another vehicle, causing the car to launch into the air. (Credit: Anoop Khatra via Storyful)

A wild crash on a California freeway was captured on video last week showing a car flip through the air after it struck a tire that popped off a pickup truck and was sent airborne.

The accident happened Thursday on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Anoop Khatra was driving behind a dark-colored Kia Soul in the left lane when her dashcam recorded the heart-pounding moment.

A white pickup truck was driving in the lane adjacent to the Kia when the pickup’s front-left tire popped loose and shot out in front of the Kia, according to the video.

FIERY FLORIDA PLANE CRASH LEAVES COUPLE, DOG SEVERELY INJURED: ‘QUITE TERRIFYING’

The dark-colored Kia struck the loose tire and went airborne on the Ronald Reagan Freeway near Los Angeles.

The dark-colored Kia struck the loose tire and went airborne on the Ronald Reagan Freeway near Los Angeles. (Anoop Khatra via Storyful)

The Kia struck the tire and was launched several feet off the roadway, the video showed. The vehicle flipped in the air before landing on its roof and rolling several times. 

The Kia flipped over in the air and landed on its roof.

The Kia flipped over in the air and landed on its roof. (Anoop Khatra via Storyful)

The car eventually landed right-side-up as the stray tire continued to roll and strike the rear of the vehicle.

The heart-pounding moment was captured on another driver's dashcam.

The heart-pounding moment was captured on another driver's dashcam. (Anoop Khatra via Storyful)

Meanwhile, the pickup truck rolled across the freeway to the right shoulder and appeared to come to a stop.

No one suffered major injuries during the accident, according to reports.

No one suffered major injuries during the accident, according to reports. (Anoop Khatra via Storyful)

Khatra told Storyful that the driver was the only occupant of the Kia and appeared to walk away without significant injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no major injuries following the incident, according to the outlet.

The white pickup truck appeared to pull over to the right-hand shoulder on the freeway.

The white pickup truck appeared to pull over to the right-hand shoulder on the freeway. (Anoop Khatra via Storyful)

2 AMISH CHILDREN KILLED, ANOTHER SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MICHIGAN BUGGY ACCIDENT

The California Highway Patrol told KABC-TV that the Kia driver suffered minor injuries.

The agency said the pickup truck’s tire came loose due to what appeared to be sheared-off lug nuts.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information but did not immediately hear back.