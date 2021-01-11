Capitol rioter carrying Confederate flag wanted by FBI: ‘Seeking the public’s assistance’

The FBI is asking the public for help in finding a man caught on camera illegally parading through the U.S. Capitol – all while carrying a Confederate flag – during last week’s riots in Washington, D.C.

The bureau’s Washington Field Office announced late Sunday it was trying to identify the man who had what appeared to be a tattoo under his left eye and was seen walking through the Capitol building with a Confederate flag hung over his left shoulder.

The man was photographed wearing a tan-colored vest jacket with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath. He also appeared to have a dark-colored mustache and a salt-and-pepper beard.

Anyone with information connected to this person or anyone else believed to be involved in the Jan. 6 riot is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an anonymous tip here.

FBI has been flooded with more than 40,000 digitally-submitted tips, not including those sent in via phone, in connection with the attack on Capitol Hill, a spokesperson told Fox News.

Crowds carrying Trump flags and wearing MAGA hats barged into the federal building, bypassing security and U.S. Capitol Police – often violently – with some even climbing over barriers to get in.

Dozens of people, some armed with guns, roamed the halls of the building, smashed or dismantled property and made their way into House and Senate leaders’ chambers. Meanwhile, Hill staffers and lawmakers were under lockdown, or hid behind chairs or under desks and tables.

Benjamin Phillips, a 50-year-old Pennsylvania man; Rosanne Boylan, a 34-year-old Georgia woman; and Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama, died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, law enforcement officials said during a Thursday press conference.

A fourth person – identified as Ashli Babbitt – was fatally shot by police during the riots.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) later announced the death of Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died after he was hurt while engaging with the rioting protesters on Wednesday. USCP said he collapsed when he returned to his office. His death was announced late Thursday night.