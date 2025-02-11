Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Police: Ex-aide to Trump's labor secretary nominee 'bypassed' security at congressional building

Former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is slated to testify at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Chad Pergram , Greg Norman Fox News
A former aide to former U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary, "bypassed" a security screening Tuesday at a congressional office building, U.S. Capitol Police said.

"At approximately 4:08 p.m., a former Congressional staffer, who had an active Congressional ID, entered the Cannon Garage and bypassed security screening. The former staff member left the building a few minutes later," Capitol Police told Fox News in a statement.

The Capitol Police said that contrary to previous reporting, the staffer did not break in to the Cannon building.

"Our agents interviewed the former staffer and determined they are not a threat," the agency added. "The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be conducting an administrative investigation."

Cannon Office Building

Members of the National Guard stand outside the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2021.  (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Investigators pulled video of the suspect. Officers also were showing the image of a man with a beard and wearing a hoodie to congressional aides as they pulled out of the Cannon garage, asking if they had seen him. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chavez-DeRemer.

Chavez-DeRemer, the daughter of a Teamsters member, resigned from her seat in January after she was nominated by Trump to head the Department of Labor

Lori DeRemer in Congress

Former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., participates in a House Transportation Committee hearing.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said on his Truth Social platform at the time. 

"I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs."

Donald Trump, Lori Chavez-Deremer

President Donald Trump and former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., Trump's nominee for labor secretary. (Reuters; Getty Images)

The one-term Republican lost her re-election bid in November to Democrat Janelle Bynum. Chavez-DeRemer is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on Wednesday. 

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.