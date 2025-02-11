Capitol Police: Ex-aide to Trump's labor secretary nominee 'bypassed' security at congressional building

A former aide to former U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary, "bypassed" a security screening Tuesday at a congressional office building, U.S. Capitol Police said.

"At approximately 4:08 p.m., a former Congressional staffer, who had an active Congressional ID, entered the Cannon Garage and bypassed security screening. The former staff member left the building a few minutes later," Capitol Police told Fox News in a statement.

The Capitol Police said that contrary to previous reporting, the staffer did not break in to the Cannon building.

"Our agents interviewed the former staffer and determined they are not a threat," the agency added. "The USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be conducting an administrative investigation."

POLICE ARREST MAN AFTER ATTEMPTING TO CARRY MACHETE, 3 KNIVES INTO US CAPITOL, HOURS BEFORE TRUMP ARRIVES

Investigators pulled video of the suspect. Officers also were showing the image of a man with a beard and wearing a hoodie to congressional aides as they pulled out of the Cannon garage, asking if they had seen him.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chavez-DeRemer.

Chavez-DeRemer, the daughter of a Teamsters member, resigned from her seat in January after she was nominated by Trump to head the Department of Labor.

POLICE ARREST MAN AT US CAPITOL WHO HAD BOTTLES OF FUEL, FLARE GUN, BLOW TORCH

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said on his Truth Social platform at the time.

"I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The one-term Republican lost her re-election bid in November to Democrat Janelle Bynum. Chavez-DeRemer is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on Wednesday.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.