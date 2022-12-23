Campus craziness: Top 5 college stories of 2022

From conservative speaker disruptions to student fees going to Sex Toy Bingo night, American colleges have made many eyes roll in 2022.

Here's a list of the top 5 craziest college stories of 2022:

1. Stanford releases guide to eliminate 'harmful language,' cautions against calling US citizens 'American'

Stanford University published a guide of "harmful language" that the institution planned on removing from its websites and computer code and offered replacements.

According to the guide, its goal is to eliminate "many forms of harmful language," which includes "racist, violent, and biased (e.g., disability bias, ethnic bias, ethnic slurs, gender bias, implicit bias, sexual bias) language" that is in the Stanford website and codes, and also aims to educate others on the impacts words can have.

Among the "harmful language" is the word "American," as the index states that it should be replaced with "U.S. Citizen," stating that "American" is used when discussing "people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas."

2. Georgetown students walk out during Pence speech, chant 'hate has no home here!"

Students at Georgetown University walked out of an event featuring former Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 19, with several holding a sign reading "reproductive rights are human rights."

Outside the event hosted by Young America's Foundation, protesters chanted "Hate has no home here."

3. Vermont university hosts 'Sex Toy Bingo'

The University of Vermont hosted a Sex Toy Bingo night, Dec. 2. The event was described on Instagram as a night of "sexperts, sex toy prizes, condom giveaways, and more."

"We all need a safe place to talk about sex (and play some sex toy BINGO :). You know you want to come!," the description states.

Young Americans Foundation reported that the event was paid for by student fees.

4. University language guide says 'grandfather,' 'housekeeping,' 'spirit animal' are 'problematic' words

The University of Washington Information Technology department released an "inclusive language guide," which lists a number of "problematic words" that are "racist," "sexist," "ageist," or "homophobic."

Words such as "grandfather," "housekeeping," "minority," "ninja," and "lame" are considered "problematic words," according to the guide.

The guide states that the word "lame" is considered problematic because it's "ableist."

"This word is offensive, even when it’s used in slang for uncool because it’s using a disability in a negative way to imply that the opposite, which would be not lame, to be superior," the guide states.

5. Liberal Yale Law students derail bipartisan 'free speech' event in chaotic protest; police called to scene

Students at Yale Law School disrupted a bipartisan panel on civil liberties that was being hosted by the school's Federalist Society chapter, with one student shouting at Alliance Defending Freedom's Kristen Waggoner that she would "literally fight you, b----."

Yale Law School Professor Kate Stith, the event's moderator, had to pause the panel due to the disruption.

Police officers responded to the event and escorted the panelists out of the building.

