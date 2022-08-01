Expand / Collapse search
California's Death Valley National Park closes roads due to flooding

California flash floods caused more than an inch of rain in only 15 minutes

Associated Press
Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard.

Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened.

Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California's Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads. The rain also prompted closures of highways and campgrounds elsewhere, but no injuries were reported

Flash floods in eastern California, western Nevada, and northern Arizona damaged roads in and out of Death Valley National Park, like this damaged section of Kelbacker Road and Mojave Road.

Flash floods in eastern California, western Nevada, and northern Arizona damaged roads in and out of Death Valley National Park, like this damaged section of Kelbacker Road and Mojave Road. (National Park Service via AP)

The storms produced torrential downpours and the National Weather Service reported that more than an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, Arizona, which is close to the stateline with California.

Forecasters said more thunderstorms were possible on Monday.