Californians advised to be on high alert for ‘Amber Alert’ scam

Scammers are pretending to be Amber Alert 'representatives' in hopes of gathering personal information while registering children

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
The California Highway Patrol took to social media to warn state residents about a new scam circulating.

Phone scammers posing as Amber Alert "representatives" are offering to meet at homes and gather personal information to "register" children, a procedure that is not actually practiced.

"This is NOT how the AMBER Alert system works!" the post read.

scam alert

The California Highway Patrol took to social media to warn about a new scam circulating. (California Highway Patrol)

The Amber Alert, part of a package of child safety laws signed by Congress in 2003, was named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman of Arlington, Texas, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996. 

The nationwide alert system was created to quickly inform the public of child abductions.

Amber alerts are a nationwide alert system meant to quickly inform the public of child abductions.

Amber alerts are a nationwide alert system meant to quickly inform the public of child abductions. (California Highway Patrol)

CHP reiterated in their post that they are the only agency authorized to activate Amber Alerts for the state.

The agency also advised the public to never provide personal information or answer calls from "possible scam" numbers, and to notify law enforcement immediately if contacted by a scammer.

