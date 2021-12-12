California would-be victim manages to get robbers' gun, uses it against them shooting one dead

A man near the University of Southern California fought back against three armed would-be robbers, killing one of them with a gun they dropped during the altercation.

Three armed men in their 20s exited a vehicle early Saturday morning in South Los Angeles and attempted to rob the unidentified man, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Norma Eisenman told the Los Angeles Times .

An altercation broke out after the victim resisted complying with the suspects. One of the suspected robbers then dropped his handgun, and the victim picked it up and shot the suspect, according to police.

The two other would-be robbers fled. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed, the Los Angeles Times reported. The victim was questioned by police and released.

The attempted robbery in Los Angeles comes as numerous brazen theft cases have plagued the city and other areas in the state, most notably smash-and-grab lootings.

Los Angeles police are also warning residents of the continuing trend of follow-home robberies.

Suspects in follow-home robberies target victims in affluent areas of Los Angeles, follow them until they are in a remote area and rob them. The Los Angeles Police Department announced a "Follow Home Task Force" on Nov. 23 in response to the crimes.

Police are investigating a video of one such alleged incident, where a group of reported thieves wearing "police-type" gear attacked a group of victims outside a home before forcing their way inside.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Fox News earlier this month that follow-home robberies seem to be "popping up everywhere" in the city.