California wildfire zone slammed with flash flooding

After having already faced the wrath of a deadly wildfire, an area in Northern California faced a new problem Thursday: flash-flooding that’s prompted the deployment of water rescue teams, officials said.

After a deluge of rain fell in the Paradise area, people became trapped in their vehicles on a flooded road, necessitating the help of rescue units, The Associated Press reported.

The flash-flooding was also reported to be affecting spots that were not devastated by the Camp Fire, Rick Carhart, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the outlet.

"It rained really hard in a short amount of time and this whole thing came up really quickly," he said.

Fallen trees and utility poles were also reported to officials, Carhart added.

The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier Thursday that thunderstorms with heavy rain had moved over areas affected by the wildfire. They later added that there were multiple flooded roads in the area.

“Reports of debris flows and mudslides have been observed in the vicinity of the Camp Fire burn scar,” the agency tweeted. “A flash flood warning is in effect until 915 PM given additional heavy rainfall moving through the region.”

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office also issued multiple evacuation orders as a result of the flooding, including Hamlin Canyon and Lower Neal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.