California

California suspect killed after police open fire at mall following pursuit

California Highway Patrol was involved in the shooting

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
California law enforcement shot and killed a suspect at a mall in Los Angeles County following a police chase on Friday, according to officials.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in Cerritos, California, according to KTTV.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said California Highway Patrol was involved in the shooting.

Cerritos mall shooting

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in Cerritos, California. (KTTV)

The shooting came after a police chase, Highway Patrol said, although officials did not provide details on what actually happened during the pursuit and what prompted Highway Patrol to open fire.

The sheriff's department wrote in a press release that after the shooting, the suspect was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

California Highway Patrol logo

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said California Highway Patrol was involved in the shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

It is unknown what the suspect was wanted for that started the pursuit.

No civilians or law enforcement officers sustained any injuries in the incident.