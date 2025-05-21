Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher's cannabis shop hit in overnight burglary

The Woods WeHo, a cannabis dispensary and lounge co-owned by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher and John McEnroe, was targeted in a smash-and-grab burglary.

On Saturday, May 17, around 4:30 a.m., surveillance footage, shared by Elliot Lewis, the founder and CEO of Catalyst Cannabis, on Instagram captured five masked individuals smashing through the glass entrance of the West Hollywood, California, store.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that the hooded burglars stole approximately $2,000 to $3,000 worth of merchandise from the cannabis storefront before fleeing.

"Does nobody care about the people trying to build something up and they seem to only care about those trying to destroy," Lewis wrote in the caption of the video. "Make it make sense. Please bring back some common sense."

The following night, the same group attempted to burglarize ERBA Markets, another dispensary partially owned by the same group, police said. The group of five suspects were confronted by an armed security guard who opened fire, prompting the suspects to flee without stealing anything.

"Shots fired! Shot fired! Shots fired! That’s the only way to defend what’s yours in the city of L.A.," Lewis said in an Instagram reel. "Years of bad policy have led us to this. There have to be consequences for the Jack Boys. Somebody is going to get hurt. Somebody is going to get killed. Let’s get some common sense and bring back some deterrents."

The sheriff's department said that the five suspects were wearing similar clothing and had similar stature.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating both incidents, and the suspects remain at large.

As of now, neither Harrelson nor Maher has publicly commented on the burglaries. Fox News Digital reached out to the Woods WeHo.