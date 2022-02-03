Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California shooting aboard Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded; suspect nabbed: reports

One gunshot victim died at the scene, four others were transported to a hospital, authorities said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect was in custody in Oroville, California, on Wednesday night after allegedly shooting five people, killing at least one, aboard a Greyhound bus at a gas station, according to reports.

The arrest was announced on Facebook by Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. near a gas station’s AM/PM convenience store.

Arriving deputies found several gunshot victims, one of whom died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Four others were transported to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office then received calls about a suspect at a nearby Walmart store. Deputies went to the scene and made an arrest at the Walmart and determined the suspect was the same one connected to the shootings aboard the bus, the sheriff’s office statement said.

Prior to the arrest, Reynolds had posted on Facebook that the suspect struck at an AM/PM convenience store but remained at large at the time. He advised that residents remain in their homes while police responded to the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reynolds said there was only a physical confrontation at Walmart, no gunfire, KOVR-TV of Sacramento reported.

Oroville is about 69 miles north of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money