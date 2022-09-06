Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

California sheriff's deputy who once won 'Officer of the Year' allegedly falsified police report to steal guns

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley, who previously won 'Officer of the Year,' faces multiple charges, including grand theft of firearms and destroying or concealing evidence

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Northern California sheriff's deputy who had been honored as a top law enforcement officer falsified a police report to steal firearms, according to court documents. 

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley was arrested in August on suspicion of grand theft of firearms, receiving stolen property, unlawful transfer of a firearm, falsifying a police report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possessing methamphetamine allegedly found during a search of his home.

He posted bail this week and has been placed on administrative leave. He reportedly won "Officer of the Year" two years in a row during his time at the Sheriff's office.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton recused herself from the investigation, Fox San Francisco reported. It is unclear if another prosecutor or the California attorney general's office will take over the case. 

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley is charged in connection with an illegal gun case, authorities said Friday. 

Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy Matthew Buckley is charged in connection with an illegal gun case, authorities said Friday.  (Fox San Francisco )

Buckley served as a bailiff to Becton 15 years ago, when she was a judge, the East Bay Times reported. Court documents revealed Buckley has misrepresented a judge authorizing him to take guns from a property room. 

Prosecutors said the crime was discovered after the man whose guns had been seized by police began constantly checking in about their whereabouts.

The weapons were described as guns and described in court records as two AR-15 rifles that Buckley allegedly kept at his home.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.