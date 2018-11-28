Satanic group says someone stole ornaments off 'Satanic Christmas tree': report

A Satanic group in California had ornaments stolen off their "Satanic Christmas Tree" this weekend after a public decorating event, a report said.

The Satanic Bay Area group, while not surprised, said it was disappointed that a significant amount of their decorations—which included pentagrams and inverted crosses—were stolen from San Jose’s annual Christmas in the Park tree decorating event, SFGate reported.

"Ornament theft is a thing that happens at Christmas in the Park, unfortunately, and we even anticipated that ahead of time," Satanic Bay Area organizer Daniel Walker told the outlet. "I don't want to say we don't mind, because it is annoying, but at the same time, [theft] is a fact of life."

The event has used a mix of staff, private security and police to watch over this year’s 550 trees, but officials said it’s still impossible to keep an eye on every tree.

Walker told the outlet he was worried that if the thievery continues, the group’s "Satanic Christmas Tree" will run out of ornaments. He said the group’s 140 decorations were mostly handmade, with some depicting images of Krampus, a mythological creature said to punish naughty children during Christmastime.

"I don't want to make it sound like we feel put upon or persecuted, but it is a little disappointing, especially for some folks who lost things they were particularly proud of,” Walker said.

According to Walker, the Satanic group’s tree was met with “mostly positive” responses, ranging from “hilarious to baffled to amused.”

Walker suggested that those interested in their decorations should inquire about them rather than stealing the ornaments off their tree.

“If you want an ornament, just let us know — it'll be much easier for everybody."

