California prosecutors have reportedly declined to charge a suspect in a weekend attack over a parking spot that left a man beaten and injured.

An official in Danville, 30 miles east of San Francisco, told KRON4 that the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office made the decision after reviewing the case of the alleged beating, which occurred between two men in a Costco parking lot Sunday.

"After reviewing the case and the evidence provided as a result of an investigation by the Danville Police Department, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges," the official told the outlet.

One of the men, Craig Blackburn, told the news outlet that he spent several hours in a hospital getting X-rays and a CT scan. He is also being monitored for concussion symptoms, the news report said.

Blackburn said he was loading items in his car when a man pulled up and turned on his signal and waited for the parking spot. However, the driver became impatient and began hurling insults, he said.

"He wasn’t happy with how long it was taking me to load my groceries, so he said, ‘Hope you’re enjoying that hotdog, fat---,’" Blackburn said.

The parking spot next to Blackburn opened up, but the driver insisted on taking his spot. Other drivers began honking their horns and the man parked elsewhere. When Blackburn began driving away, the man was walking in the parking lot and said something, Blackburn said.

When Blackburn asked the man what he said, the man took off his glasses. When Blackburn got out of his car, the man turned violent, he said.

"I was on the ground and he was just wailing on my head," he said. "My face was covered with blood. I didn’t even know it. I looked at the mirror in my car and it was covered with blood."

The man then fled on foot. Blackburn was treated at a hospital for injuries to his face, knee and shoulder.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton is one of several district attorneys whose elections were partially funded by billionaire Geroge Soros.

Many of those top prosecutors have been criticized for being soft on crime and not doing enough to prosecute criminals.

Soros has donated to district attorney campaigns across the country, including to George Gascon in Los Angeles County, Kim Foxx in Chicago, Larry Krasner in Philadelphia and Alvin Bragg in New York City.

Each has been criticized by elected officials, law enforcement and crime victims.