Prosecutors quit over Soros-funded DA's radical agenda as families vow to fight back

The families of crime victims in the Oakland, California, area are calling for the ousting of George Soros-funded District Attorney Pamela Price following the newly-elected prosecutor's failed bid to slash a sentence in a triple murder case.

Two veteran prosecutors recently announced they are quitting the Alameda County District Attorney's office, citing concerns surrounding Price's radical polices and impact on victims.

Brenda Grisham, whose teenage son Christopher LaVell was gunned down outside the family home on New Year's Eve 2010, is pushing forward to help other crime victims as they seek justice.

She joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss her interactions with Price and how she has fought for other crime victims in honor of her son's memory, whose case remains unsolved.

"I explained to her my personal feelings have nothing to do with me fighting for these parents, and I'm going to continue," Grisham told Todd Piro Tuesday. "We had a couple of conversations, and so I know where she stands, and she knows where I stand, and I'm not backing down."

Price brokered a plea deal earlier this year that had many critics alarmed. The deal would have reduced sentencing in a triple murder case from 75 years to life in prison down to 15 years.

31-year-old Delonzo Logwood was facing potentially life behind bars in connection with three murders that happened back in 2008, but a judge denied the unprecedented plea deal, saying he wanted a jury to decide Logwood's fate.

Linda Jones, the mother of one of Logwood's alleged victims, said, "There's an emptiness inside me that haunts me every day for the rest of my life. [Washington] will never be able to live out his full potential. I know that this man will kill again. I fear for my life and everybody else's."

Price championed her DA campaign on curbing gun violence and reforming the criminal justice system, but critics have been up in arms over her lenient policies since she took office in January.

Veteran prosecutor Jill Nerone announced her resignation, effective April 7, citing concerns about her ability to "protect the rights of victims" in Price's office.

Prosecutor Charly Weissenbach also announced she would be leaving the district attorney's office after working there for 10 years, saying she no longer felt she is able to fulfill her "legal and ethical duties."

"It became really clear during my time that… she didn't care about the victims," she told the Berkeley Scanner. "She cared more about the criminal defendants and how she can undo what she believes are historical injustices by creating what appears to be anarchy."

"The civil rights of the victim should be very important, and we are clear by her actions that they are not," Grisham said.

Global financier George Soros has reportedly funneled $40 million into district attorney races nationwide, and now his beneficiaries represent around 20% of Americans.

"The Man Behind the Curtain" author Matt Palumbo penned an op-ed in the New York Post earlier this year, highlighting how the 92-year-old poured millions to ensure key districts would have liberal prosecutors in order to further his agenda of "remaking the country."

He highlighted on "Fox & Friends First" that Soros had a "90% success rate in getting a lot of these DAs elected," many of which were high-profile victors.

Los Angeles DA George Gascon, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Loudoun County DA Buta Biberaj and Cook County DA Kim Foxx are just some of his targets who prevailed.

Critics have accused many of his beneficiaries of being too lenient on criminals as violence soars in many cities.

"My son's case is not solved, so I can understand how that would weigh heavily on a parent to have some kind of closure going in, and then for something else to come around and say, 'OK, your son's life is not important, so I'm going to do something different because I want to change the system.' There's more than one way to change the system, and this is not it," Grisham said.