Police and Law Enforcement
Published

California police body camera video shows deadly shooting of suspect in knifepoint hostage situation

The shooting was determined to be within department policy

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Video surveillance of California authorities confronting a suspect holding a hostage at knifepoint captured the moment in which a deputy fatally shot him, allowing the hostage to go free. 

The Kern County Sheriff's Office released police body camera and security footage of the Feb.9 incident last week. Deputies in Oildale, just outside of Bakersfield, were initially called to respond to an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulting a family member

He was also breaking windows, the sheriff's office said. An additional 911 call moments later requested deputies respond to a business over someone with a sledgehammer and a knife. 

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Deven Karl Moore, allegedly tried cutting a worker with the knife, according to the 911 call. 

Responding deputies found Moore and followed him as he walked away on a dirt road and refused to stop. He then ran into a shack where a man was inside, authorities said. 

Security video from a camera inside the shack apparently shows Moore taking a man hostage. No audio was available from the footage. Both appear to struggle over the weapon. 

Footage from the body camera of Deputy Austin Burgess shows him arriving at the scene as other deputies are outside the shack.

  • A suspect allegedly took a hostage at knifepoint in California before he was shot and killed by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy, authorities said.
    A suspect allegedly took a hostage at knifepoint in California before he was shot and killed by a Kern County Sheriff's deputy, authorities said. (Kern County Sheriff's Office)

  • A Kern County Sheriff's deputy opened fire on a suspect on Feb. 9 during a hostage situation, authorities said.
    A Kern County Sheriff's deputy opened fire on a suspect on Feb. 9 during a hostage situation, authorities said.  (Kern County Sheriff's Office)

"I'll (expletive) stab him," Moore is heard saying, according to Burgess' body camera. 

Burgess then allegedly opens fire and two gunshots are heard. The hostage was taken outside unharmed. Authorities said Moore died at the scene.

Burgess was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting. The Kern County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Review Board determined the shooting complied with department policy. The findings of the investigation have been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

