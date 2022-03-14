Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

Two Albuquerque officers suffer non-life-threatening injuries while responding to possible active shooter

The offender was 'no longer a threat' about an hour after the incident began, according to police

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two police officers were injured while responding to a possible active shooter situation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. 

One of the officers is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other is ok and continues to clear the scene. 

Both injured officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both injured officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  (Albuquerque Police Department)

The incident began shortly before 3:00 p.m. MT in the western part of Albuquerque near the intersection of Larchmont Dr and Montgomery Blvd. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The offender was no longer a threat as of 4:00 p.m. MT, but officers continued to clear the neighborhood 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money