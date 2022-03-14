Two Albuquerque officers suffer non-life-threatening injuries while responding to possible active shooter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two police officers were injured while responding to a possible active shooter situation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

One of the officers is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other is ok and continues to clear the scene.

The incident began shortly before 3:00 p.m. MT in the western part of Albuquerque near the intersection of Larchmont Dr and Montgomery Blvd.

The offender was no longer a threat as of 4:00 p.m. MT, but officers continued to clear the neighborhood

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.