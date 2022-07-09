Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

California police arrest two people for lighting man on fire

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A man and woman have been arrested in California after another man was allegedly lit on fire, according to police.

Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, are facing charges of attempted murder, arson and conspiracy, the Sanger Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police responded to an incident regarding an injured person at about 9:15 p.m. PT on Thursday at a park in Sanger, California in Fresno County. Officers spoke to a man who had suffered severe burns when they arrived at the scene. The man said a woman had lit him on fire.

The alleged crime took place at about 8:30 p.m. that day.

A man was allegedly set on fire in a Sanger, California, park on Thursday. 

Investigators used video surveillance and witness testimony to identify Castillo and Hawkins. 

According to police, Castillo had approached the man and threw a cup of liquid on him. The two then appeared to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the man on fire.

Patricia Castillo appeared to argue with the man before lighting him on fire.

Leonard Hawkins reportedly supplied the accelerant used to light the victim on fire.

The investigation found that Hawkins had provided the accelerant Castillo used to light the man on fire.

Castillo and Hawkins have been booked into the Fresno County Jail, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

