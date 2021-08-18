Expand / Collapse search
California suspect in ambush shooting of deputy killed, two officers injured, authorities say

A sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday in an ambush attack not far from Wednesday’s incident, authorities said

The suspect believed to have ambushed a Southern California sheriff's deputy was left dead Wednesday after a shooting that injured two police officers, authorities said. 

Officers with the San Bernardino Police SWAT unit were attempting to take the unidentified suspect into custody when gunfire erupted, a police spokeswoman said. 

The incident occurred in the city of Highland, 66 miles east of Los Angeles. Their officers' injuries were not disclosed. Both are recovering in a hospital. 

Two San Bernardino police officers were injred Wednesday in a shooting that left another person dead. The incident came a day after a sheriff's deputy was attacked while trying to pull over a vehicle nearby. 

Fox News has reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department. 

The incident came a day after a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot while trying to pull over a motorist. The deputy was fired upon as he turned a corner during a brief car chase, authorities said. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. 

His patrol SUV was found torched at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine how the vehicle caught fire. 

Two San Bernardino police officers were injured Wednesday, a day after a sheriff's deputy was attacked while trying to pull over a vehicle nearby. 

During a search of an apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities recovered the suspect's vehicle and the rifle used in the attack, which matched bullet casings found at the scene. 

