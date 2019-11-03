2 California murder suspects escape from jail prompting frantic search

Two murder suspects, considered dangerous, escaped Sunday from a central California jail sparking a frantic manhunt, investigators said.

Santos Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, escaped from the Adult Detention Facility in the early morning, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Both men are five-feet-seven-inches tall, and they each have black hair and brown eyes, The Associated Press reported; Fonseca weighs 150 pounds and Salazar weighs 170 pounds.

The men had been jailed since 2018 and were awaiting trial on unrelated murder counts “along with numerous other felony charges,” a sheriff’s statement said.

Fonseca was being held on two counts of murder and attempted robbery on a $2.25 million bail, Fox 2 reported. He was arrested for a June 2018 shooting, and another deadly shooting three days earlier.

Salazar, the news outlet reported, was arrested along with a 15-year-old boy in July 2018 for a deadly October 2017 shooting.

“An investigation is underway to determine their means of escape but, at this time, we can provide no details on that topic,” the sheriff’s statement added. “Our focus, and resources, are dedicated to locating and returning Fonseca and Salazar to custody.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.