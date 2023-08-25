Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

California murder suspect charged in stabbing death of 6-year-old boy and his great-grandmother

Jordan Cam Walker and his great grandmother were found stabbed in a San Jose apartment unit Aug. 4

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
See dramatic moment police arrest Jared Bridegan's ex-wife for his murder Video

See dramatic moment police arrest Jared Bridegan's ex-wife for his murder

Body camera video shows the moment police storm Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's Washington home and take her into custody in front of her children and mother. (The City of West Richland)

A California man has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson earlier this month. 

Nathan Addison, 27, a San Jose resident, was arrested by San Jose police officers Wednesday. The arrest is linked to the Aug. 4 deaths of Jordan Cam Walker and his great-grandmother," FOX San Francisco reported. 

The woman has not been publicly identified but the news outlet reported she was in her 70s.

RETIRED POLICE SERGEANT TARGETED ESTRANGED WIFE IN DEADLY MASS SHOOTING AT CALIFORNIA BIKER BAR, SHERIFF SAYS 

California murder suspect

Nathan Addison, 27, allegedly fatally stabbed a 6-year-old boy and his great-grandmother inside an apartment in San Jose, Calif.  (San Jose Police Department)

Both victims were found dead inside a home in the Vista Apartments during a welfare check, police said. They each had at least one stab wound and were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Addison's relationship with them has not been disclosed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A GoFundMe page started by the child's family said Walker was a "beloved" child who "loved the outdoors, swimming, playing baseball, and basketball." 

Addison was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.