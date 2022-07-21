California mom on bus platform assaulted by man trying to take her toddler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Oakland are looking for a man who attempted to take a toddler and assaulted the mother while on a bus platform.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident happened on July 12, shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the AC Transit Bus platform, which is at High Street and International Boulevard in the city.

Family members told police that the individual made threats and tried to take the 2-year-old child and, after several unsuccessful attempts, began to physically assault the child's mother.

After an "unknown good Samaritan" came to the mother's aid, the individual fled the scene, according to police.

According to police, the individual is being described as a 40- to 50-year-old Hispanic male who is 5’10" tall and 280 pounds. The individual was wearing a red and blue shirt, a blue hat, and black pants at the time of the incident.

Police are asking people to call (510) 238-3641 if they recognize the individual.