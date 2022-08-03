California mom, Black Lives Matter claim police 'brutally attacked' child at state fair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California mom claims police at the California State Fair "brutally attacked" her son without cause last week.

The mother, Cynthia Martin, teamed up with the Sacramento Black Lives Matter and the NAACP to make the allegations during a Monday press conference, saying police tackled and "beat" the boy. A spokewoman for the Cal Expo told reporters that Elijah Hunter, 11, was taken into custody for attempting to steal from vendors and climb a fence, according to KCRA.

She also said he suffered a small cut.

The CalExpo police department did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

According to BLM, Elijah was "horse playing while in line, while [his friends] all pretended to be cutting in front of each other," the organization said in a statement.

"Elijah was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white," it continued.

Martin also says police kept her away from her son after he was taken into custody. She says she repeatedly asked to enter the room where he was being questioned, but was not permitted to.

The organization demanded that CalExpo change its security policies during the Monday conference.

Martin is also preparing to file a lawsuit against the fair, according to the Sacramento Bee.

"He’s just a child. They brought him down by choking him. They manhandled him and used force, so immediately there’s false arrest," Merin told reporters at Cal Expo. "... They obviously used excessive force. Then they took him out of the view of his mother which violates her due process. This puts Cal Expo on notice that this is a big issue."

Martin is seeking for the police to release body camera footage of the incident.