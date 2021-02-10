Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

Missing explosives from California Marine base under investigation

Twentynine Palms is the largest US Marine Corps base

By David Aaro | Fox News
The U.S. Military on Tuesday confirmed that explosives were missing from a Marine Corps base in Southern California, and an investigation is underway.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement were notified last week that explosives were missing from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles, but their assistance was not requested, spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

On Tuesday, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) spokesman Jeff Houston said the agency is investigating the incident, according to Palm Springs's KESQ-TV. The amount and type of explosives were not identified.

Marines training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Marines training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. (Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms)

KGTV-TV of San Diego reported last week that 10 pounds of explosives -- identified as C-4 --  disappeared after being stored at the base in the southern Mojave Desert, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

The C-4 was said to have vanished during a long training exercise two weeks earlier and may have been stolen, according to reports. A reward was being offered for its safe return, the San Diego station reported

"Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations," Houston told Fox News in an email last Friday. 

Marines from different units have been participating in combat training exercises at the base since Jan. 15, KESQ-TV reported. The training is scheduled to conclude on February 18.

