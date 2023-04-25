California man who impersonated a doctor practiced on 'thousands of individuals,' Los Angeles DA says

A California man who has been practicing medicine on "thousands of individuals" is now facing charges for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, of Studio City, allegedly offered "treatment for serious medical conditions, including cancer," according to prosecutors.

He has been charged with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the DA's Office announced Monday.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 17 last year, an "undercover investigator received consulting from Gevorkian, who owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood."

"The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections," the DA's Office said. "In the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition."

Pathways Medical did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Its website says it is currently "under construction."

"This page is undergoing maintenance and will be back soon," reads the website.

In a Yelp review of the business, one user wrote "Dr. Gevorkian helped get me back to optimum health.

"I feel energized and healthy after the supplements, IV drips, and vitamin shots. He offers a comprehensive look at your health and considers things other doctors might not notice," the review said. "This is the place to go if you have autoimmune or allergy issues."

The Yelp page lists the business as offering "Alternative Medicine, IV Hydration, Nutritionists."

However, the DA’s office said, "Gevorkian is accused of practicing medicine without a license on thousands of individuals for several years."

Gevorkian is expected to make a court appearance on May 24.

"The case is being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Investigation and prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division," the DA also said, advising anyone who may be a victim in this case to call a consumer protection hotline.