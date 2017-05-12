California man runs down street in towel after dad catches him in daughter's bedroom
MADERA, Calif. – Police in California said they responded to a call about a man wearing just a towel running through the streets on Thursday.
Police said the man told officers he was running because the father of an underage girl found him in his daughter's bedroom. The man is 28.
Police are not releasing any other information because the girl is underage, but caution parents to check on who their children are talking to.