US
Published

California man mauled to death by dogs while owner was away

The man was attacked by three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
19-year-old man rescues boy from dog attack Video

19-year-old man rescues boy from dog attack

Video: Grant Brown, 19, saves 6-year old boy from a dog attack in Conroe, Texas. The dog has been given to animal control and its owner has been cited.

A California man was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday, Riverside County officials said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a 9-1-1 call at around 7:30 a.m about a man screaming, prompting animal services workers to respond to the property.

The victim was working at a house when he was attacked by the homeowner's four dogs – three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso. 

The property owner, who was not at home at the time, had converted the house into a business.

The victim was fatally attacked by three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso.

The victim was fatally attacked by three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso. (Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The victim, whose identity has not been released, had worked at the property with no incident before.

The dog owner promptly surrendered the animals to authorities. All four dogs were euthanized.

A picture of a Belgian Malinois laying down in a field.

A picture of a Belgian Malinois laying down in a field. (Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said the incident serves as a tragic reminder for dog owners to be vigilant and keep others safe.

"This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones," Gettis said.

Cane corso dog, Canis familiaris, standing on grass outdoors. The ancestors of this breed were the mastino dogs of Tibet, dating back 1000 years. 

Cane corso dog, Canis familiaris, standing on grass outdoors. The ancestors of this breed were the mastino dogs of Tibet, dating back 1000 years.  (Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)


 