California man mauled to death by dogs while owner was away

A California man was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday, Riverside County officials said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a 9-1-1 call at around 7:30 a.m about a man screaming, prompting animal services workers to respond to the property.

The victim was working at a house when he was attacked by the homeowner's four dogs – three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso.

The property owner, who was not at home at the time, had converted the house into a business.

HUNTER IN GEORGIA RECOVERING AFTER THREE DOGS ATTACKED HIM ‘IN A COMPLETE FRENZY’

The victim, whose identity has not been released, had worked at the property with no incident before.

The dog owner promptly surrendered the animals to authorities. All four dogs were euthanized.

FACEBOOK COMMUNITY RUSHES TO AID GEORGIA BOY WHO WAS MAULED BY THREE PIT BULLS

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said the incident serves as a tragic reminder for dog owners to be vigilant and keep others safe.

"This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones," Gettis said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



