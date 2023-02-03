Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California man leaves human jawbone at police station

CA surveillance photo shows bearded suspect who police have yet to identify

Associated Press
A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

LOS ANGELES CRIME SPIKE: WILL 'PROGRESSIVE' PROSECUTING CAUSE AN INCREASE IN CRIME FOR OTHER U.S. CITIES?

California police surveillance released a photo of a bearded man who left a human jawbone at a California police station. The man left the station and officer have been unable to locate him. 

California police surveillance released a photo of a bearded man who left a human jawbone at a California police station. The man left the station and officer have been unable to locate him.  (Fox News)

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner's office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.