Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California man dies of heat exposure after crashing car off embankment in Death Valley National Park

The National Park Services said that Death Valley was 119 degrees the day of the incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Man dies after driving off embankment at Death Valley National Park in 119-degree heat Video

Man dies after driving off embankment at Death Valley National Park in 119-degree heat

The National Park Services say a man died from heat exposure in Death Valley National Park after he drove his car off a 20-foot embankment. (FOX 11)

A man died from heat exposure in triple-digit temperatures while at Death Valley National Park in California.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino, of Los Angeles, drove his car off a 20-foot embankment on Aug. 1.

Bystanders told local authorities that they spotted Robino stumbling towards his car prior to the incident. Park officials said that the witnesses offered to help him, but he declined. They said his responses did not make sense.

BLACK BEAR ATTACKS CHILD, 3, AT CAMPGROUND NEAR YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

Crashed car

57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino died from heat exposure in triple-digit temperatures while at Death Valley National Park earlier this month. (National Park Services)


Robino then got into his car and drove off a steep 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot.

The car rolled over and airbags deployed, the NPS said.

The Death Valley National Park welcome sign

Death Valley National Park welcome sign is seen in Death Valley, California, United States on January 6, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A bystander promptly call 911 after witnessing the incident and another went down the embankment and helped Robino out of the crashed vehicle.

NPS emergency responders received the 911 call at 3:50 pm and arrived at 4:10. 

GERMAN TOURISTS DEFACE JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK IN PAINTBALL AND SLINGSHOT SHOOTING RAMPAGE

The bystanders said Robino was breathing until just before the park rangers arrived. 

NPS EMTs started CPR and moved Robino into the air-conditioned ambulance. Robino was declared dead at 4:42.

Salt flats at Badwater Basin

Salt flats at Badwater Basin are pictured in Death Valley National Park. Death Valley National Park, located in California and Nevada, is known for its extreme temperatures, vast deserts, and unique geological features. (Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Inyo County Coroner revealed that Robino died of hyperthermia.

Symptoms of overheating can include confusion, irritability, and lack of coordination.

The NPS said that the national park was 119°F that afternoon.

"My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was one of the EMTs that responded to this incident. "His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat."

Death Valley National Park

A heat warning sign is displayed at Zabriskie Point. Death Valley National Park, located in California and Nevada, is known for its extreme temperatures, vast deserts, and unique geological features.  (Gabe Ginsberg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Park officials said this was the second heat related death this summer at Death Valley National Park.

Symptoms of overheating include confusion, irritability, and lack of coordination. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Park rangers in Death Valley National Park advise that summer visitors:

  • Avoid the heat by staying in or near air-conditioning,
  • Not hike after 10 am at low elevations,
  • Drink plenty of water, and
  • Eat salty snacks.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.