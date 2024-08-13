California man dies of heat exposure after crashing car off embankment in Death Valley National Park

A man died from heat exposure in triple-digit temperatures while at Death Valley National Park in California.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino, of Los Angeles, drove his car off a 20-foot embankment on Aug. 1.

Bystanders told local authorities that they spotted Robino stumbling towards his car prior to the incident. Park officials said that the witnesses offered to help him, but he declined. They said his responses did not make sense.

Robino then got into his car and drove off a steep 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot.

The car rolled over and airbags deployed, the NPS said.

A bystander promptly call 911 after witnessing the incident and another went down the embankment and helped Robino out of the crashed vehicle.

NPS emergency responders received the 911 call at 3:50 pm and arrived at 4:10.

The bystanders said Robino was breathing until just before the park rangers arrived.

NPS EMTs started CPR and moved Robino into the air-conditioned ambulance. Robino was declared dead at 4:42.

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Inyo County Coroner revealed that Robino died of hyperthermia.

Symptoms of overheating can include confusion, irritability, and lack of coordination.

The NPS said that the national park was 119°F that afternoon.

"My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was one of the EMTs that responded to this incident. "His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat."

Park officials said this was the second heat related death this summer at Death Valley National Park.

