Black bear attacks child, 3, at campground near Yellowstone National Park

A 3-year-old girl was attacked by a black bear while inside of her tent at a campground near Yellowstone National Park, officials in Montana say.

The incident late Sunday in Red Lodge forced the evacuation of the private campground, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

"A bear attacked a child while in a tent," the agency said in a statement, adding that the victim was transported to a medical facility in Billings. Further information about her status was not immediately available.

FWP then announced that a black bear was "captured and euthanized" at the site and that it believes the bear was the one "involved in the incident."

A wildlife official told The Associated Press that the child who was attacked is 3 years old.

Red Lodge is located just north of the Wyoming-Montana border, near Yellowstone National Park.

"There were attractants in the area," game warden Randy Hutzenbiler said, which can include food and unsecured garbage.

The wildlife agency recommends keeping food, garbage and anything with a scent outside of tents and stored in bear-resistant containers or vehicles.

