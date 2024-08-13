Expand / Collapse search
Montana

Black bear attacks child, 3, at campground near Yellowstone National Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks capture bear believed to have carried out attack in Red Lodge

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A 3-year-old girl was attacked by a black bear while inside of her tent at a campground near Yellowstone National Park, officials in Montana say. 

The incident late Sunday in Red Lodge forced the evacuation of the private campground, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP). 

"A bear attacked a child while in a tent," the agency said in a statement, adding that the victim was transported to a medical facility in Billings. Further information about her status was not immediately available. 

FWP then announced that a black bear was "captured and euthanized" at the site and that it believes the bear was the one "involved in the incident." 

American black bear

A black bear attacked a child at a campground in Montana around 10 p.m. Sunday night, officials say. (iStock)

A wildlife official told The Associated Press that the child who was attacked is 3 years old. 

Red Lodge is located just north of the Wyoming-Montana border, near Yellowstone National Park. 

An entrance sign for Yellowstone National Park

The attack happened at a private campground near Yellowstone National Park, Montana officials say. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"There were attractants in the area," game warden Randy Hutzenbiler said, which can include food and unsecured garbage. 

black bear yellowstone

A black bear roams amongst the wildflowers in Yellowstone National Park. The bear believed to have been involved in the attack in Montana has been euthanized. (Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures/@joshmettenphoto)

The wildlife agency recommends keeping food, garbage and anything with a scent outside of tents and stored in bear-resistant containers or vehicles. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.