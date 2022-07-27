California man dead after booze-fueled fight with brother, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in California is dead after a late-night argument between two brothers turned deadly.

The Hanford Police Officers Association said two men were involved in an argument on Wednesday in the early morning hours. When responding to a 911 call regarding the incident, police found 29-year-old Steven Desoto on the street with "major injuries to his head and face."

The fight happened in Hanford, California. Desoto was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Desoto's brother, 23-year-old Elias Desoto, claimed responsibility for what happened to his brother when contacted by detectives on the scene, police said.

The brothers were drinking before getting into an argument that turned physical, resulting in Steven Desoto's death, police said.

Elias Desoto was booked at the Kings County Jail on homicide charges, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.