©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California man dead after booze-fueled fight with brother, police say

Police in Hanford, California say the two brothers were drinking before the fight

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in California is dead after a late-night argument between two brothers turned deadly.

The Hanford Police Officers Association said two men were involved in an argument on Wednesday in the early morning hours. When responding to a 911 call regarding the incident, police found 29-year-old Steven Desoto on the street with "major injuries to his head and face."

The fight happened in Hanford, California. Desoto was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Elias Desoto was booked at the Kings County Jail on homicide charges, according to police.

Desoto's brother, 23-year-old Elias Desoto, claimed responsibility for what happened to his brother when contacted by detectives on the scene, police said. 

The brothers were drinking before getting into an argument that turned physical, resulting in Steven Desoto's death, police said.

Elias Desoto was booked at the Kings County Jail on homicide charges, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.