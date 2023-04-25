Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California man climbs up local news tower in Hollywood holding 'Free Billie Eilish' sign

The Los Angeles Police Department is calling the man a “protestor" but it is unclear what he was protesting

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Man climbs KTLA radio tower holding ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign Video

Man climbs KTLA radio tower holding ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign

Los Angeles, California authorities are working to remove a man who has climbed atop the KTLA5 radio tower in Hollywood on Tuesday evening. (SkyFOX)

Authorities are responding to a person who climbed atop the KTLA5 radio tower in Los Angeles, California, sitting precariously on the ledge and holding a "Free Billie Eilish" sign. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers first received a call about the man at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 after a bystander noticed the unidentified man holding a handwritten sign in one hand and an electric guitar in the other. 

The man was sitting approximately 30 feet on the narrow ledge of the KTLA5 digital sign holding the sign demanding for the pop singer's release. Authorities are calling the man a protester, but it is unclear what he is protesting against. It is unclear how the man got up to the ledge. 

KTLA

The unidentified man was spotted atop the KTLA5 sign in Los Angeles, California. Authorities say he is protesting, but the police do not know what he is protesting yet. (Sky FOX )

KTLA

Los Angeles authorities responded to reports of a man who is holding a handwritten sign demanding to "Free Billie Eilish." (Sky FOX )

On other side of the handwritten sign another message read, "MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones."

A large inflatable airbag was positioned below the tower as Los Angeles Fire Department crews and LAPD's crisis negotiation team work to remove the person safely. KTLA5 reported that law enforcement attempted to persuade the man to come down.

Crowds of bystanders gathered across the street at a gas station to watch the standoff unfold.

KTLA

The other side of the handwritten sign says, "MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones." Authority say he is protesting atop the KTLA5 sign in Los Angeles, California. (Sky FOX )

Police closed Sunset Blvd. and warned residents to expect delays. 

KTLA5 reported at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 that the man decided to make his way down after spending approximately four hours atop the sign. He was spotted climbing down a tall ladder provided by authorities.

It is unknown at this time if he will face charges for his actions.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.