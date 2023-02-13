Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California man arrested for shooting at cars on interstate

The suspect shot at cars on Interstate 5 and CA State Route 19

Associated Press
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at cars near two Southern California highways over the weekend, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies responded Saturday following reports that a man was pointing a handgun at pedestrians and firing at vehicles near the intersection of Interstate 5 and State Route 119 in Kern County.

A California man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting at cars on two major highways.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not immediately identify a possible motive.

One person received a minor, unspecified injury and did not seek medical attention, the statement said.

The suspect, who was not named, also shot into an unoccupied vehicle, officials said.