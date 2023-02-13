California man arrested for shooting at cars on interstate

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at cars near two Southern California highways over the weekend, authorities said.

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED IN DEATH OF 27-YEAR-OLD MOTHER WAS 'RANDOMLY SHOOTING' AT CARS: DEPUTIES

Sheriff's deputies responded Saturday following reports that a man was pointing a handgun at pedestrians and firing at vehicles near the intersection of Interstate 5 and State Route 119 in Kern County.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not immediately identify a possible motive.

AZ MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING AT SEVERAL VEHICLES ON A FREEWAY, KILLING 1 DRIVER

One person received a minor, unspecified injury and did not seek medical attention, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, who was not named, also shot into an unoccupied vehicle, officials said.