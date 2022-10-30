Expand / Collapse search
Roman Catholic
Published

California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church

Suspect said the Catholic Church was a fake religion, officials said

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley.

James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Just two days earlier, officers with the Colusa Police Department responded to the church after receiving reports of the vandalism.

According to reports, Stoltenberg allegedly carved obscenities on the altar, damaged several historic items, and caused over $10,000 worth of damage to the church.

File photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

With help from the Colusa County District Attorney’s office, Stoltenberg was arrested and booked in the Colusa County Jail.

In an interview with KOVR, District Attorney Matthew R. Beauchamp said the vandalism appeared to be targeted toward the Catholic Church, adding that Stoltenberg indicated he believed the Catholic religion is a fake religion.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.